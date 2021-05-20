May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.