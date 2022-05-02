 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

