May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph.