Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
