Tulsa's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
