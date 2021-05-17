Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
