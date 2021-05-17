 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News