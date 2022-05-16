For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today will be warm and dry once again. There will be a few passing clouds and highs are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s …
Temperatures have been warmer than average this week.
Today we see a change in our forecast pattern. That ridge of high pressure starts to move east and the chance for showers and storms increases…
Saturday will be another warm one, despite the fact that a cold front moved through last night. We will see highs above average, in the mid-to…
This past week, I visited Grove Public Schools and had the pleasure of talking to the sixth-grade classes about Oklahoma weather. The students were very polite and very bright. One student asked me a question that I loved answering and wanted to pass along to you, the readers of the Tulsa World.
Today our temperatures will spike into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day, followed by an increase in cloud cov…
Another day of hot, humid, but windy weather is ahead of us for Wednesday. Highs will reach back into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies a…
Temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees once again today. Winds remain strong from the south around 15 mph, and with high pressure in pl…
It is a warm start to our week. Temperatures today will be in the upper-80s and low-90s across the state. There is a slight chance for a few p…
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.