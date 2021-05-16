Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
