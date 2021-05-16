 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News