May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.