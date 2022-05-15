 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

