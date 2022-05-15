This evening in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
