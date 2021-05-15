May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.