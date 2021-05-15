 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News