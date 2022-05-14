Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Sunday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today will be warm and dry once again. There will be a few passing clouds and highs are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s …
Temperatures have been warmer than average this week.
Today we see a change in our forecast pattern. That ridge of high pressure starts to move east and the chance for showers and storms increases…
Another day of hot, humid, but windy weather is ahead of us for Wednesday. Highs will reach back into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies a…
Temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees once again today. Winds remain strong from the south around 15 mph, and with high pressure in pl…
Saturday will be another warm one, despite the fact that a cold front moved through last night. We will see highs above average, in the mid-to…
So, that orange hue was actually produced by the same process that causes sunsets. Sunsets and sunrises happen because of the light passing through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.
We have a beautiful day on tap for Mother's Day. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the afternoon with a south breeze and highs will warm…
We will see near record high temperatures this afternoon with a forecasted high of 91 degrees. The previously set record was 93 degrees back i…