For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
