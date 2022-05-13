 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

