Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
