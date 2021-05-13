 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News