May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.