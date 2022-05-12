Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The largest of them spanned over 21 miles on Wednesday evening from Maud in Pottawatomie County to Seminole in Seminole County. That tornado has been rated EF2.
Today will be warm and dry once again. There will be a few passing clouds and highs are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s …
Temperatures have been warmer than average this week.
Another day of hot, humid, but windy weather is ahead of us for Wednesday. Highs will reach back into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies a…
Flooded roads may still be preventing vehicles from being able to travel in some areas of Muskogee. Flood warnings are in effect in the Tulsa area through 3 p.m.
Temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees once again today. Winds remain strong from the south around 15 mph, and with high pressure in pl…
Temperatures today will be just a touch warmer. We will see highs climb into the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be out of the east …
So, that orange hue was actually produced by the same process that causes sunsets. Sunsets and sunrises happen because of the light passing through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Another day, another wind advisory for eastern Oklahoma.
We have a beautiful day on tap for Mother's Day. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the afternoon with a south breeze and highs will warm…