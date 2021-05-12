Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
