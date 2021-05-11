 Skip to main content
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

