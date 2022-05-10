Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
