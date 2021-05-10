This evening in Tulsa: Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. High UV indexes…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast ca…