May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

