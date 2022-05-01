 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

