This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
