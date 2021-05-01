 Skip to main content
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

