Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

