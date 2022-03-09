Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.