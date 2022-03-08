Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.