Tulsa's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
