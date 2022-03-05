This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
