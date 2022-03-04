Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
