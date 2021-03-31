This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
