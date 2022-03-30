Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.