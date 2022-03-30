 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert