This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.