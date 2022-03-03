For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Forecasters expect a high of about 34 degrees Friday with wind chills between 1 and 11 degrees.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
