Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.