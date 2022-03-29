Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains
Thunderstorms are a sign that the spring season is upon us in Oklahoma. And the lightning formation within these storms can be as fascinating as the light show it puts on.
Wednesday's video weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang
Quiet, comfortable weather is in our forecast for the next few days ahead as we near towards the weekend.
Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains
Most of Tuesday will be warm and windy with highs reaching in the upper-70s with increased cloudiness. Winds will be whipping in from the sout…
This week’s weather Q&A comes at the perfect time. Showers and storms are becoming more frequent and tracking rainfall is an important tool.
Meet Tulsa World's new meteorologist Kirsten Lang, who will provide daily video forecasts, go live during severe weather and write stories that answer reader questions.
Today is going to be a warm one for us. Highs will be climbing into the mid-50s this afternoon with sunshine and a south wind. We will stay dr…
Today will be almost a carbon copy of what we saw on Saturday. Highs are back in the 70s today with light winds from the east and southeast. W…
After a cool, rainy week we will finally get some nice weather for Friday and the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the next few da…
Now that the cold front has moved through, the temperatures will be on the chilly side today.
Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains
This weekend looks to be absolutely gorgeous. We will see temperatures in the 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light …