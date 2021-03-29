Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
