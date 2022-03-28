 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert