Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
