Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

