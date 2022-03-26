 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert