This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Saturday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
