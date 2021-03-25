Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
