 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News