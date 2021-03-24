Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
