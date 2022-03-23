 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert