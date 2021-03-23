Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.