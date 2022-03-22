This evening in Tulsa: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meet Tulsa World's new meteorologist Kirsten Lang, who will provide daily video forecasts, go live during severe weather and write stories that answer reader questions.
We will round out our weekend with more gorgeous weather. Highs for Sunday will touch near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be s…
It has been a soggy start to the week with showers across eastern Oklahoma. The rain started around lunchtime and will continue through the ev…
Monday brings the chance for some much needed rain to eastern Oklahoma. Showers will begin around mid-morning and continue through the better …
A few lingering showers are expected today as an upper-level system continues to move out of the state. Highs will only make it into the mid-5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees to…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It …