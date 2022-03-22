Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.