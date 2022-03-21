Tulsa's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
