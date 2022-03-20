 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert