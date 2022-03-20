This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
