This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
