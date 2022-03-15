For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
