Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."
Update: One dead after wreck in east Tulsa; snow still heavy, creating dangerously slick road conditions
"Most everyone was just looking at the 1 inch (forecast snow accumulation) ... so everybody's going to work, and you got all that traffic out there, and it's snow-packed, but they're not slowing down."
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
A man was fatally injured in a weather-related crash when his pickup slid off U.S. 169 near the Broken Arrow Expressway interchange and struck a light pole.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It…
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degree…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …