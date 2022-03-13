 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert