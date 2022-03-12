For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
