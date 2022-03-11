This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Update: One dead after wreck in east Tulsa; snow still heavy, creating dangerously slick road conditions
"Most everyone was just looking at the 1 inch (forecast snow accumulation) ... so everybody's going to work, and you got all that traffic out there, and it's snow-packed, but they're not slowing down."
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tulsans woke up to haze and the smell of smoke Friday, and more of the same is expected Saturday until some rain is expected following a cold front.
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.