Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.