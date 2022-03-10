Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
As of Wednesday, "the greater potential for (snow) accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible."
"Confidence continues to increase in the potential for accumulating snow across much of the region, while accumulations for ice remains still uncertain," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Tulsans woke up to haze and the smell of smoke Friday, and more of the same is expected Saturday until some rain is expected following a cold front.
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service.
